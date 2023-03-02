Moviment Graffitti has insisted that the Planning Authority must revoke a permit for a large sheep farm "which has destroyed protected Bidnija valley."

The farm's owner said in a press statement on Wednesday that plans to include a residence and guestrooms on the property had been axed after a public backlash. Farmer Jason Vella said in a statement that it had been decided to provide more space for the animals, adding that the public had “misinterpreted” his intentions for the property.

But Grattiffi that they were 100% certain that the permit should never have been granted.

"It breaches several policies which were not even mentioned in the planning application process. The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) also objected and was ignored. After the permit was granted there were several piecemeal minor amendments making the place more akin to a hotel."

The NGO observed that the application for the property to be used for hospitality was originally filed by a previously unknown company - Bidnija Farming Enterprise Ltd. – connected to a certain Peter Bernard Carbonaro, a person whose name appeared as director for three other companies registered in Malta which were all linked to trustee shareholding companies registered in Cyprus. The shareholder of the company and the application’s architect was Konrad Bezzina, who is involved in several other companies unrelated to agriculture and also served as a member of the Building and Construction Agency’s building regulations board.

And now another applicant had popped back in saying the place was always intended for sheep, Graffitti said.

"We will not be fooled. We stand by our request for the revocation of a permit for a building which should never have been built there," the NGO said