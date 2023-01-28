BIRKIRKARA 2

Cabrera 25, Alves 76

SANTA LUCIA 0

BIRKIRKARA

A. Sylla-6, O. Iorio-6 (69 D. Pires), E. Pepe-6, A. Alves-6.5 (85 J. Valletta), Y. Yannick-7 (89 N. Micallef), K. Zammit-6.5, M. Fedele-5.5 (69 P. Mbong), C. Attard-6, E. Cabrera-7 (89 J.P. Farrugia), S. Zibo-6.5, A. Coppola-6.5

SANTA LUCIA

M. Calleja Cremona-4, Y. Soares-4, N. Pulis-5.5, R. Bairam-6 (69 J. Zerafa), K. Nwoko-6, L. Bah-4 (62 M. Alba-5), D. Xuereb-5 (62 J.Tanti), J. Pisani-5.5, F. Farias-6 (81 L. McKay), R. Soares-5.5, Y. Terzi-5 (69 J. Carbone).

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow card: Yankam, Y. Soares, Pepe, Attard.

BOV player of the match: Alex Alves (Birkirkara).

Birkirkara consolidated third spot with a comfortable win over Santa Lucia.

Vincenzo Potenza’s side came to defend, but the strategy unraveled from the moment Santa Lucia goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona gifted the Stripes their lead.

Alex Alves sealed Birkirkara’s victory to lift the Stripes four points clear of fourth-placed Hibernians.

The Stripes started in a 4-1-2-3 formation with Osvaldo Iorio pushed up the field to join Alves, playing either side of central striker Enzo Cabrera as Giovanni Tedesco opted to deploy Matteo Fedele alongside Yannick Yankam in midfield.

Read full match report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt