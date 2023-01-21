I do not know what plans the Lord has for my remaining years on this earth but I doubt if I will be blessed by a government who comes up with a long-term plan for our jewel that is Comino. I can only hope that my children or grandchildren (a phrase often used by our politicians over the years) will have better luck after I depart.

When Joseph Muscat was elected in 2013, I had high hopes that Malta would have a young and honest socialist government that would adopt policies to seriously protect our environment against the over commercialisation of our country by a new generation of mega-entrepreneurs.

Many of them drive around, especially over the weekends, in their flash supercars trying to convey the impression that they are successful businessmen who have made their mega fortunes because of their own capabilities and hard work.

To demonstrate their ostentatious lifestyle, I quote the following example. When I was an adolescent, I believe there was only one Porsche car on the island. Now, over the past 10 years this car brand has become the must-have status symbol!

I am a member of the fourth generation of a family business established in 1865. My grandfather was its sole owner and he was fortunate enough to enjoy a comfortable life. He also held the lease of Comino for 30 years from 1929. I was a young teenager when I first swam in the Blue Lagoon and it was a truly magical experience.

Nannu might have been considered well off in his days but, even then, he did not embrace a mantra of profit at all costs. I am proud of the fact that his children and grandchildren, including myself, did not embrace this mantra either.

In the early days of my career, I quickly realised that, in order to substantially or, should I say, to exponentially grow one’s business, one required ‘favours’ from the political masters to act as a parrinu of sorts. My family steered well clear of this game and, in fact, we are one of the few family businesses whose code of practice states that it is against company policy to make donations to political parties and politicians.

Back to Comino. If we seriously wish to restore the island to its previous glory, we should not allow any new construction other than the embellishment/upgrading of the existing hotel that has been there since the 1960s.

The plan to construct what seems to me like a small village at Santa Marija Bay should be abandoned and the bungalows cleared away. While at it, we should also clear away the derelict pig farm not far away. Santa Marija will be left with the small chapel and the old police station as it was 100 years ago.

Entry to the Blue Lagoon should be completely cordoned off from April to September and all vessels banned from entry. Only pleasure craft are to be allowed into the bay during the six remaining months.

All boats, including those carrying tourists, will be required, during the no-entry months, to berth in a small port to be constructed by the government in the area around Daħlet il-Ħmara.

Persons who wish to visit Blue Lagoon will have to make use of a footpath bordering the sea. This path will be made up of rubble walls and natural surfacing – no tarmac or concrete. No umbrellas may be erected around the Blue Lagoon and all kiosks selling food and drink shall be removed. Furthermore, the jetty/pontoon shall be dismantled and the sandy beach slightly enlarged if at all possible.

I shall leave the matter in much better and more capable hands than mine to refine and develop this plan and pass it on to the government for implementation. My hope is that, one day, our Blue Lagoon will be restored to its previous glory for the enjoyment of all Maltese people as well as for our overseas visitors.

Tony Zammit Cutajar is a retired businessperson and a former Norwegian consul general.