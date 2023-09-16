The Budget for 2024 will be presented on October 30, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Saturday.

In a brief post on social media, the prime minister said that he had met his MPs on Saturday morning to discuss the government’s legislative plan for the coming months and years.

“We will be tabling a number of important proposals in parliament,” Abela said. Parliament is due to reconvene following its summer recess at the start of October.

He said the 2024 Budget would be focused on “the common good, our vision for the country and implementation of our electoral manifesto.”

Abela has said little about this year's budget plans so far, though he hinted earlier this week that fiscal measures aimed at encouraging the implementation of a strategy for Gozo's distinct development.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana promised an “expansive” budget and reiterated that energy subsidies, which ensure energy and fuel prices are capped at below-market levels, will remain in place.

However, Caruana also acknowledged that the budgetary deficit remains high and that inflation is unlikely to subside over the coming year.

He warned that Malta would need to make a more concerted effort to balance its books if the EU moves ahead with reintroducing fiscal discipline measures that will penalise member states if their deficits or debt levels overrun stipulated targets.