Top Maltese sprinters Carla Scicluna and Beppe Grillo are in Istanbul where they will be representing Malta at the European Athletics Indoor Championships.

This is a very prestigious championship that will see Europe's elite compete for glory with an eye already looking ahead to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

For the two young Maltese sprinters, who will be running the 60m distance, this will be a great experience given that their event will feature top sprinters such as Marcel Jacobs, of Italy, and Polish star Ewa Swoboda.

Jacobs is currently the reigning champion after victory in Torun in 2021. He also holds the Olympic (100m), World Indoor (60m) and European outdoor titles (100m).

