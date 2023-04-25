MEP David Casa has submitted a court application over revelations that the authorities failed to investigate, let alone prosecute car dealer and suspected gangster Christian Borg over transactions that should have been flagged as money laundering risks.

The court application came in the wake of a Times of Malta report about alleged widespread money laundering practices and VAT fraud.

“Through my lawyer Dr Jason Azzopardi, I have filed a court application bringing to the formal attention of the duty magistrate the shocking facts contained in the article published last Sunday by (journalist) Jacob Borg,” Casa said in a statement.

Borg, who had frequently boasted of his ties to Prime Minister Robert Abela, is facing separate allegations of kidnapping and fraud.

Case noted that none of the facts alleged had been denied, including a vast €100,000 deposited across 47 ATMs in the span of just a month.

The Financial Crimes Investigations Unit has been in possession of these facts for several months, Casa said. In spite of this, not only did they fail to act, but they did not even interrogate Christian Borg to demand an explanation.

“I feel it is my moral duty to take this step,” Casa explained, highlighting the hypocrisy of those being put through hell to manage their own modest funds, while 'politically connected' people continued to flaunt the rules to launder their millions in full view of the law.

This, Casa said, was what was causing Malta’s reputational damage and rule of law collapse.