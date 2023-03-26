Limbo is a terrifying state for any person at any age but a state of uncertainty and restriction is, I believe, particularly tough for children.

For many people at this transitional age, life promises opportunities, new friendships and exciting challenges. For three ‘innocent but motivated’ teenagers, this is very far from their daily reality.

Fleeing destitution and violence in the Ivory Coast and Guinea, Amara, Abdalla and Kader decided to take the dangerous journey to find work in northern Africa.

But, in Libya, relates Amara Kromah in the booklet Free the El Hiblu 3, “my life became characterised by fear and hopelessness as lawlessness, kidnapping and rape became normal… seeing this situation only getting worse and knowing that any of us could get killed at any time without any respect for our fundamental right to life, I was left with no other choice but to migrate to Europe for safety and peace”.

Attempting the turbulent Mediterranean passage, they were the only three people in the rubber dinghy who could speak English. Rather than a blessing, this skill turned out to be a curse. In danger of drowning, the captain of the El Hiblu tanker rescued them promising passage to Europe.

However, during the night, the captain turned the tanker around toward Libya again. Clearly, Libya is not a safe place and this would, in fact, have been unlawful. Many asylum seekers were so afraid of this prospect that they made ready to jump overboard. Amara, Abdalla and Kader were requested to mediate in this tense situation.

On arrival off the coast of Malta, the three young men, aged, 15, 16 and 19 years, were arrested and accused of threatening the crew, taking control of the ship and causing its destruction. They were thrown into jail in a show of political force to promote the Malta government and EU policies of inhumane pushbacks. The nightmare of court proceedings began.

Testimonies heard in court confirm that the ‘El Hiblu 3’ were merely acting as translators and mediators between the ship’s crew and the rescued people. No crew member was physically hurt, no damage was done and the captain was always in control of the ship, testified the first officer. Crew members also confirmed to the press that the migrants did not harm them.

Amara, Abdalla and Kader were not the “ringleaders” of the 108 people, as the charges suggest. They did not know the other rescued migrants before getting on the boat.

They did not approach the captain or crew with demands on behalf of the 108 people; rather, it was the crew who identified them as people able to translate and defuse a tense situation.

After four long years, the case of the ‘El Hiblu 3’ is still in the compilation of evidence stage. The ‘El Hiblu 3’ are still in limbo, their futures hanging by a thread. Although the prosecuting police rested their case in May 2022, the attorney general has yet to take a decision on the charges. Every month, we go to court in the hope that the charges that carry a life sentence for these youngsters have been dropped.

Amara says: “On days that I have to appear in court, I wake from my bed believing that I am going to be acquitted. I know and believe that truth will always prevail. That I can neither be a terrorist nor encourage any act of terrorism under any condition. All I want now is my freedom and the opportunity to be a lawful productive member of society.”

It would be in the interests of everyone if the attorney general were to dismiss the politically motivated charges levied against Abdalla, Amara and Kader. If the case does go to trial by jury there will be endless days of limbo and shattered hopes for these three young men. Taxpayers will bear more court expenses to perpetuate nothing more than a judicial farce.

More concerned citizens will become outraged at the misuse of power by the authorities. Worldwide, more organisations and dignitaries such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Pope Francis will loudly condemn the Maltese authorities for this tragic case of injustice and persecution.

The case of the ‘El Hiblu 3’ is unjust and cruel. From the initial attempt at a pushback to Libya, to the nature of the charges, the imprisonment, including that of minors in an adult prison, and the ongoing court case, all point towards a colossal misuse of power by the authorities.

No human being should be subjected to such treatment.

If you agree, kindly take a moment to add your name to the petition, which already has over 1,000 signatories, addressed to Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg here.

https://elhiblu3.info/openletter

Yana Mintoff is El Hiblu 3 Commissioner.