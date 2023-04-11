Since the beginning of the year, the migration routes of the Mediterranean Sea, especially those starting from the Libyan and Tunisian coasts, have once again returned to the forefront of attention in the European press and political agenda.

Unfortunately, it is not only the number of departures and arrivals that have graced our headlines and political speeches but also the shipwrecks and the lives of those lost at sea, at times a stone’s throw from our shores, others adrift and far from sight.

Migratory numbers have increased dramatically, fuelled by the crises that we all know well. The further aggravation of the situation in recent years has forced an increase in the number of people deciding to abandon everything and flee.

The current situation in Tunisia is adding to an already complex economic, political and social context. In addition to having become the main port of departure for migrants fleeing from sub-Saharan Africa to Europe, this country is also experiencing a diaspora of its own local population deciding to cross the Mediterranean to reach the northern shore.

Coming out of Easter, we are faced with a complex situation, which must be managed with both pragmatism and solidarity and with the awareness that this is a structural and not an emergency issue.

In this period of reflection and introspection, my thoughts could not fail but go to all those children, women and men who will be spending these days going through the dangerous attempt of crossing the Mediterranean.

Although in many territories of the world Easter is not part of the local religious and cultural calendar, we cannot ignore the fact that, while we were celebrating, many people spent the holiday navigating dangerous migratory routes, trying to cross the border either from Libya, Eastern Europe, Myanmar or, perhaps, into the United States.

Should these people be fortunate enough to reach their desired destinations, their likely reward is to then be herded into crowded reception centres or offered shelter in makeshift refugee camps.

At this time, we must not forget to address our prayers and hopes to the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine where, for the second year running, this holiday was celebrated under the deafening noise of artillery, in the fear of a present and a future shrouded in a conflict that does not seem to have an ending in sight.

We hope that light will illuminate the corners of this world where darkness prevails - Regina Catrambone

Recalling the nightmare of another country destabilised by a conflict lasting 12 years, in Syria the damage caused by the recent earthquake has compounded the effects of strife in causing an indescribable economic, social and humanitarian crisis.

The rebirth of Christ represents the hope and certainty that life can return from the ashes. Following this Easter of resurrection, we hope that those living in such unthinkable conditions can, at least, find the peace they seek within their hearts.

We hope that light will illuminate the corners of this world where darkness prevails, in forgotten territories, where whole communities have difficulty feeding their malnourished and sick children, where girls and women are kidnapped, raped and killed and where people are deprived of their citizenship and the most basic of human rights.

We cannot tolerate that these injustices continue to prevail in a world of such abundance and connectivity, where everything is seemingly possible. This is a world where goods and commodities have freedom of movement but people do not. Instead, they are forced to live in a reality where it is difficult to define one's existence as "life".

There is a need to replace hate with love, destruction with creation and violence with solidarity between human beings.

My reflection is only a small contribution intended to give a voice to those who have none and a prayer so that the bleakness of war, poverty and anger may give room to light.

I invite each and every one of you to contribute, through any small and great action, to actively and jointly contribute towards building a better world together.

Regina Catrambone is co-founder of Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS).