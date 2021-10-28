The Manoel Theatre and Teatru Malta are presenting O, a work commissioned by the Cultural Directorate within the Ministry for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government and Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali.

Inspired by the life of the late Oliver Friggieri, this contemporary dance-theatre piece will breathe life into his legendary literary works, almost a year after his passing, and also focus on his admiration of Dun Karm Psaila, on the occasion of the 150th anniversary since his birth.

Developed and directed by Sean Buhagiar, this performance features original work by music producer Chris Vella. It will also be accompanied by Cheryl Lofreda’s choreography and her dance company The MVMT, with the participation of performers Jamie Cardona and Claire Tonna.

O is being performed from tomorrow, October 29, to Tuesday, November 2, at 8pm. On Saturday and Sunday, there will also be performances at 4pm. Patrons must be fully vaccinated and must present their vaccination certificate at the door. For more guidelines and tickets, log on to www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.