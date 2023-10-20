Finance Minister Clyde Caruana will take centre stage on Tuesday in a Times of Malta business breakfast themed 'Where do we go from here?'

It comes as the final preparations are made for Budget 2024 to be presented in parliament on October 30.

Caruana will field questions from Times of Malta editor-in-chief Herman Grech as well as those present at the venue at Corinthia, St George's Bay, St Julian's.

Will it be a budget of carrots or sticks? Where are the public finances heading? What are the main pressures facing Malta? What should be the priority of Budget 2024?

