A construction worker - as yet unidentified - was grievously injured in a three-storey fall in Sliema.

The police said the fall was reported at around 1.15pm on Triq il-Creche, Sliema.

The man fell off a building and through a glass ceiling. He was given first aid on site and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Investigations by the police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are ongoing.