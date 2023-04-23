The Convenience Shop Group has donated €20,000 to Puttinu Cares, the charity organisation that offers support to cancer patients and their families. The donation was made during the Good Friday telethon charity fundraising event.

The group has been a strong supporter of Puttinu Cares and its mission to provide free accommodation to cancer patients and their families while receiving treatment. In 2019, the group launched a dedicated store in Qormi, where all profits from operations are donated to the foundation.

The latest donation will support Puttinu Cares’ latest project, which involves the acquisition of a freehold building in London. The building will be used to provide additional flats for patients and their relatives who visit hospitals in the British capital, where they can stay for free.

Andrew Attard, executive assistant to the group’s executive directors, said: “We are proud to support Puttinu Cares in their latest project, which will leave a tangible impact on the lives of cancer patients and their families. As a growing corporate company, we have our community and social responsibility at the core of our business, and we continuously strive to reach out to more people in need to ease their situation.”

The group’s vision is to support as many people as possible and leave a positive impact on their lives.

For more information, visit www.theconvenienceshop.com/.