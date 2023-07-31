Driven by Michael Ellul, popular Crack Money won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was the Cisk Lager Summer Championship final for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2140m.

This final formed part of the 41st meeting of the season, consisting of seven finals on the same distance.

Ten trotters lined up for the class Premier final. As expected, Crack Money (Michel Ellul) was one of the fastest horses at first, opening a small lead from Marcello Wibb (Paul Galea) and Escoublac (Charlton Muscat).

With 300m to go, Crack Money was still going strong and managed to gain its eighth win in Malta and its seventh in a row easily by a length and a half from Marcello Wibb and Akela Play (Clint Vassallo). Victory Wind (Jesmar Gafa’) ended in fourth place.

