A cyclist is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car, whose driver fled the scene in the limits of Żebbuġ on Monday evening.

The police said the accident happened at 7pm but they were only informed about it by Mater Dei Hospital at 6am on Tuesday.

Police investigations established that the 24-year-old victim, who is Colombian and lives in Pembroke, was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a car which fled the scene.

He made his way to the Floriana health centre from where he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.