HIBERNIANS 2

Degabriele 22, 77

MOSTA 0

HIBERNIANS

J. Haber-6, F. Apap-6, K. Shaw-6, G. Llerena-6, Thaylor-6 (76 Z. Grech), J. Degabriele-7 (89 J. Grech), D. Vella-5.5, G. Mensah-6.5, G. Artiles-5, Y. Muritala-5 (66 J.Morillas), A. Diakite-6.

MOSTA

E. Akpan-5, C. Eziefula-5 (46 L. Tenebe-5), C. Failla-6, R. Briffa-5 (68 G. Sciberras), B. Diarra-5, M. Okoh-5 (89 V. Mbata), J. Akrong-6, S. Kingue-5, J. Vassallo-5 (89 D. Bonniċi), R. Ekani-5, F. Dore-5.

Referee: Alex Johnson.

Yellow card: Ekani.

BOV Player of the match: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians).

A brace from Jurgen Degabriele earned nervy Hibernians their first Premier League win of 2023, easing the pressure on coach Andrea Pisanu after two consecutive defeats.

Hibs were edgy after making three changes from their defeat against Ħamrun Spartans. With Jake Grech dropped to the bench, Gabriel Mensah, on his second Premiership start, partnered Jurgen Degabriele up front.

The win lifter Hibernians to third place in the standings, one point ahead of Gżira United, who face Marsaxlokk on Sunday.

Congolese international striker Ferebory Dore, on his debut with Mosta, created the first chance of the match after 11 minutes. Yet, Justin Haber saved the striker’s long-range shot.

Hibs, though, quickly bounced back when Degabriele opened the scoring after 22 minutes.

Mensah had superbly crafted the opening with Degabriele meeting his cross at the far post.

On 35 minutes, Mosta nearly equalised only for Clayton Failla to see his free-kick goalwards fly past the upright.

