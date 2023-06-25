Launched in 2002, Delicata’s much-loved wine extravaganza will be held once again at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta on August 11, 12 and 13, from 7pm till midnight.

With over 20 wines to sample, wine remains the star of the show. The selection includes semi-sparkling Frizzantes, the DOK Malta Medina and DOK Gozo Victoria Heights boutique wines, the flagship Gran Cavalier and Grand Vin de Hauteville ranges, the sweeter lifestyle Dolcino and Falcon wines, the lush Casella Moscato and other varietals of the Classic Collection, all three of the Pjazza Reġina wines, as well as the popular SpritZZers.

Every evening will feature a double bill of top local talent. On August 11, Kersten Graham and Band will kick off the show to be followed by Kurt Calleja and Band. On August 12, Jolene Samhan will open for Gianni & RUG. On August 13, Cash and Band will warm up the evening and the Spiteri Lucas Band will close the festival.

Live cooking stalls will be serving a variety of both Maltese and international dishes to tease a wide range of palates, prepared by top event caterers Il-Kċina, Noodle Box, Grill Street, Chiaro and Il-Forn Ta’ l-Għawdxi.

As well as producing a wide range of quality wines, the

winemaker actively supports the local music, arts, culture and culinary scenes as part of Delicata’s environment, social and governance (ESG) commitment. The festival also creates awareness for sustainable local farming and responsible wine appreciation.

Attendance is free but one can sample wine for a fee of €20, which entitles one to a wine purse of 24 wine coins and a souvenir glass to take home.

Reliable rides will be offered by the festival’s partner UBER and there are private taxis in the vicinity.

For more details and prepayment, visit the Delicata webpage www.delicata.com/2023-valletta-malta/.