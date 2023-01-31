Depiro notched a second league success over Starlites FIJO and now are challenging for a possible play-off spot.

Similar to the previous league game between the two sides, Depiro won the rebounds battle with 56 (including 12 offensive boards) against Starlites’ 30 and this was a determining factor in this game.

With Starlites lacking the necessary weight under the boards, Depiro’s centre Kameron Rooks made good use of his height superiority bringing down 23 rebounds (seven in offence) whilst also adding 25 points.

Although drawing a blank from six long-range tries, guard Cameron Cornelius had a fine performance as he also ended as Depiro’s top point-getter with 27 points, including an impressive nine from 10 free throws as well as 13 boards and three steals.

The Naxxar side are now awaiting the arrival of their new import player in the hope that they return to their winning ways. Their last lead in this game was in the 13th minute at 25-24, after their game high-scoring run of seven points, but then they always had to face a deficit.

