This important match concerning the third and final spot in the play-offs resulted in a Depiro win. This result now gives the Mtarfa girls a considerable advantage in the play-off race with the same Paolites.

Depiro set off on a high note potting five treys in the first part of the initial quarter. In fact, a poker of long-rangers from Aussie Casey Samuels and another trey from Nicole Agius moved the Mtarfa side to an early 15-6 lead.

Hibs did hit back through their experienced Samantha Brincat but a late three ball from Julia Borg helped Depiro to close off the first rubber enjoying an eight-point buffer, 21-13.

The gap between the two sides significantly increased in the first part of the second quarter as an 18-4 Depiro streak had the victors opening up a quasi 20-point lead at 40-21 with Julia Xerri and Neve Borg adding also to Depiro’s hoops tally.

A tris of buckets from Elena Cassar and Iona Agius upped a bit Hibs’ morale but it was still a double-digit lead for Depiro at the interval.

This margin remained constant till midway into the third quarter as Samuels continued grabbing a series of points for Depiro.

