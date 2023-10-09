‘Women in tech’ was the subject of a panel discussion organised by Pink that gathered female high-flyers from major IT-related companies.

Following the talk at The Grist, guests were invited to a networking lunch at Kettles.

A Times of Malta event, the Women in Tech Talk is part of series aimed at bringing what could still be considered a male-dominated industry and subject to a predominantly female audience of other experts and anyone interested in the field of technology.

The speakers included representatives from Dakar Software Systems, EY Malta, FinanceMalta, Melita, Scope Solutions and Tech.MT, which supported the event.

Held at The Brewhouse in Mrieħel last week, the speakers included representatives from Dakar Software Systems, EY Malta, FinanceMalta, Melita, Scope Solutions and Tech.MT, which supported the event.

Guests networking during the event.

The panel, moderated by Ramona Depares, included Amber Debono, business development executive at Dakar Software Systems; Gertruda Piqoni, technology consulting manager at EY Malta; Jasmine Farrugia, head of CX at Nium, FinanceMalta; Raisa Mifsud, IP Core Infrastructure Systems manager at Melita; Sarah Gusman, customer success at Scope Solutions; and Tessabelle Camilleri, a senior manager at Tech.MT.

They shared their career experiences, long backgrounds in technology and a passion for embracing new technologies and staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving tech landscape, zooming in on data governance trends, the uptake of digital skills among women and their beneficial contribution towards the tech industry.

The talk was followed by lunch at Kettles.

The need to close the gender gaps in STEM education and the importance of integration into the digitised economy, upskilling and reskilling, were also highlighted during the talk.

The role of technology in financial services and how cloud solutions can help all-important flexibility, in particular for working mothers, as well as the importance of good project management in strategic software projects were all touched upon.

As with all Pink events, guests were greeted by a welcome drink, this time Serena Prosecco and London Essence peach and jasmine soda, as well as coffees and chocolates from Nestlé.

Following the talk at The Grist, they were invited to a networking lunch at Kettles, where the techie conversations continued to flow over a glass of wine before they went home with Idun goodies from VJ Salomone, among other treats.