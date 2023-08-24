An open double-decker tour bus was destroyed by a fierce fire at Għadira Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The tourist bus became a ball of fire.

The police said the blaze was reported at 4.35pm. A few passengers were on board but no one was injured, although an ambulance was called to the scene.

The flames quickly engulfed the whole bus, which was stopped halfway up the road to Marfa.

Eyewitness Tony Muscat said the flames seemed to start from the rear of the bus but within a few minutes, the fire had spread.

“Within three or four minutes, the flames engulfed the bus,” he said. All passengers were safely evacuated.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli.

Firefighters from the Civil Protection Department quickly arrived on site.

The wrecked tour bus with the last of the flames about to be extinguished. Note the detached tyre. Photo: Tony Muscat.

The road was closed to traffic and a long line of cars formed all the way down to the Seabank Hotel..

The incident caused long tailbacks of traffic. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Firefighters put out the bus fire at Għadira Bay. Photo: György Schleer.

An ambulance at the site where a tour bus caught fire at Għadira Bay. Photo: Mario Cacciottolo.