Updated 8pm -

Some 30 migrants were missing and feared dead after their boat capsized during a rescue on Sunday off the Libyan coast, the Italian Coast Guard said.

Seventeen were rescued including two injured persons who are being brought to Malta for hospital treatment.

The Italian Coast Guard in a statement said that the NGO Alarm Phone had reported to the Italian, Maltese and Libyan authorities (on Saturday) that a boat with 47 migrants on board was in distress in the Libyan Search and Rescue Area about 100 miles off the Libyan coast.

The boat was sighted by the maritime patrol aircraft Seabird 2, belonging to a German NGO which issued a distress call and contacted the merchant Basilis L which headed towards the small boat.

All information was also provided to the Libyan and Maltese authorities.

The Basilis L reached the small boat but rescuing those on board was difficult because of the rough sea.

The Libyan authorities, who were responsible for search and rescue activities in that area, requested help because they had no available naval assets.

The Rome rescue centre issued a message for all ships in the area and three merchant ships converged on the spot while the Basilis L also stayed there.

One of the four ships, the Froland, started a rescue operation at dawn on Sunday but the small boat capsized. Seventeen people were rescued while some 30 migrants were missing.

Two of the migrants recovered by the Froland required medical assistance and the ship was therefore directed to Malta to disembark them.

Several ships, two aircraft continuing the search

The search for the missing migrants is continuing by the four ships already on site and another two which joined them, as well as two aircraft from Frontex, the EU border agency.

Earlier, Alarm Phone tweeted that it had first alerted Italian authorities early Saturday morning to the "urgent distress situation" of a boat northwest of Benghazi.

"We are in shock. According to different sources, dozens of people from this boat in distress have drowned," Alarm Phone tweeted on Sunday.

The latest tragedy comes exactly two weeks after a shipwreck off the southern Italian coast of Calabria in which at least 76 migrants drowned.

Italy's government is facing sharp criticism that it failed to intervene in time to save the migrants.

SeaWatch, a German NGO confirmed that on Saturday its surveillance plane had spotted the migrant boat that was "dangerously overcrowded and in frightening waves".