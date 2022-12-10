There is no shortage of platitudes uttered by policymakers about the importance of investing in schemes that tackle pollution, especially by recycling disposable plastic containers.

The most recent solution that the government has offered to Malta’s “failure to reach its targets” has been the Beverage Container Refund Scheme (BCRS), operated by a consortium of Malta’s largest beverage companies.

Under this scheme, consumers must pay a 10c deposit on most beverage containers. They must then deposit them undamaged into a reverse vending machine for a refund in the form of a 10c shopping voucher.

The operators of BCRS say they have followed best practices in creating the infrastructure for the smooth running of the scheme. A spokesperson remarked that, despite “certain unhelpful and factually incorrect comments in the media”, it is operating the scheme on a not-for-profit basis.

By some accounts, however, the logistics of the scheme are proving detrimental to the weaker members of society and to the community of small catering businesses.

The Commissioner for the Elderly, Godfrey La Ferla, expressed concern earlier this week about the unneeded hardship imposed on older adults. He pointed out that people with restricted mobility cannot make the trip to return their bottles and get their refund.

Even for the able-bodied consumer who have no problem making the trip, recycling now involves the extra work of queuing at the machine, hoping it is not ‘full up’, and then redeeming their vouchers. Columnist Kevin Cassar observed that BCRS “is harnessing the time and energy of the nation for its own enrichment”. And many vulnerable consumers, he rightly pointed out, will just forfeit their refund.

Despite claiming sensitivity to “mobility issues faced by a certain sector of society”, the BCRS offered no immediate solution. It acknowledged that “an element of disruption caused by a culture change is inevitable” and said it was working to iron out any issues. People with mobility issues would like the ironing out to happen sooner rather than later. In the meantime, they’re being unfairly charged a 10c levy on every container they buy.

A parallel scheme intended for small catering establishments is no less problematic. Michelle Muscat, head of the Association of Catering Establishments, told Times of Malta that restaurants have limited space to store their used containers until the BCRS collects them. While business owners might agree with the concept of recycling, they are asking for “a better implementation of the system with the least possible logistical impact”.

Despite claiming that more than 4.5 million cans and bottles have been recycled in the first three weeks of the scheme, the whole thing smacks of greenwashing. The scheme creates hardships for certain consumers and small businesses, adds to the congestion on our roads as people go by car to deposit empty containers and it tries to create the illusion that our commitment to greening the environment is more than a platitude.

The infrastructure for collecting plastic waste for recycling was already in place. It just needed to be optimised to convince people to recycle more and in the proper way. While the new scheme has only just got off the ground, the early failures need to be acknowledged to make it more socially equitable and easier for businesses to implement.

BCRS must also be totally transparent. It must make full disclosure, for example, of the numbers of unclaimed refunds and what the consortium does with the money to make the scheme more environmentally effective.

The public needs more than platitudes and bottle-return numbers to be convinced of the government’s commitment to green policies.