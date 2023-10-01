Institutionalised corruption, nepotism and clientelism in Malta did not start in 2013. It is a systematic problem that has been festering for decades, with claims and reports of favours-for-votes increasing with every general election in living memory.

Many corrupt practices in the past went under the radar. What has changed is the increasing scrutiny brought about by a more vigilant media and technological advancements that have made it harder for such practices to remain hidden. Thankfully, there is also the odd whistleblower.

The investigation into the driving test racket we are releasing today will anger many. Others will remain immune, excusing corruption as part of our DNA, or say that “the others did it too”. Some will accuse us of partisan motives or making it up, despite being faced with hard evidence. We’ve been there before.

But this freshest revelation, coming hot on the heels of the benefits fraud scandal, should jolt us once and for all to speak with one voice and to stop accepting the normalisation of what is intrinsically wrong.

Times of Malta has compiled evidence to show that ministers, canvassers, and ‘customer care’ officials working at ministries and the office of the prime minister were involved in a coordinated scheme designed to help, mainly, Labour Party voters obtain a driver’s licence for themselves or family members/friends.

Three men are facing court proceedings, but many other players remain hidden from the public gaze and ostensibly, police scrutiny.

The alleged actions are a serious betrayal of public trust and this is why there is an overarching interest to make the details public.

At the centre of this scandal is a disturbing nexus of political influence and public services. The people at the centre are public servants, entrusted with the responsibility of upholding the law and serving the people. Instead, they are using their position to help their party win votes at the expense of the public good.

This scandal once again undermines public confidence in the government, even if that same confidence is being eroded with every disgraceful scandal.

This story also exposes the unfair advantage many of us face when compared to those who are connected to power. If people can get ahead by bending the rules, it creates a disincentive to play by the book. If public servants are forced to give preferential treatment or risk their jobs, it undermines their morale and independence.

What’s the point of creating entities, quangos and mountains of bureaucratic processes when you can shortcut all that with just a text to ‘your’ minister, or by calling the government’s ‘customer care’ section? They have turned public governance into a village club.

It also undermines the integrity of the driving test system. If undeserving candidates can pass the test, it puts everyone at risk on the road. While the chats suggest that the most disastrous candidates were not allowed to pass, there are multiple examples of candidates being promised ‘assistance’ in their theory test or a practical exam without their instructor present.

The culture of cronyism, where voters are rewarded for their loyalty to the ruling party, rather than merit, is one of the biggest diseases of this country.

To see how deeply ingrained this system is, look no further than Ian Borg and Robert Abela’s responses to the revelations. Borg says he sees nothing wrong with what he did. Abela, like his predecessor, believes he should only act if and when police file criminal charges.

This case exemplifies the rot that can set in when those in power prioritise political expediency over the rule of law and fair governance.

The biggest disservice that all of us can do to our country when faced with such disgraceful actions, is to continue turning a blind eye.