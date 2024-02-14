The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) brings together 57 states representing over a billion people from North America and Europe, making it the largest regional security organisation.

It takes a holistic approach to security, discussing issues related to politics, defence, the economy, and the environment. Thus, in addition to the more conventional security issues such as armed conflict and arms control, it tackles topics such as human rights and freedoms, reconciliation, and conflict prevention.

In January, Malta took over the chair of the OSCE Permanent Council. In his capacity of chair-in-office, Foreign Minister Ian Borg introduced the motto of this chairmanship – ‘Strengthening Resilience, Enhancing Security’.

It is worth reflecting on this motto since, perhaps, one of our most significant security challenges is the lack of resilience in the face of emerging security threats. We have long had to contend with security issues such as terrorism and cyberattacks. The advent of advanced AI technologies can also be a source of disinformation and destabilisation. The war in Ukraine has driven home the point that traditional armed conflict and these new security challenges can create a situation of deep insecurity and instability.

Despite Russia’s direct role in creating this instability, the OSCE should resist suspending Russia. While uncomfortable, a line of communication must be maintained. Nonetheless, the same organisation must resist the temptation to tiptoe around the main issue.

In his remarks, Borg condemned the Russian aggression and the intensive military campaign currently under way.

He urged for the continued protection of civilians and complete withdrawal from Russian territory.

In particular, he called for the release of three illegally detained staff members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. Borg’s visit to Kyiv as chair-in-office highlighted the importance of this organisation in providing a solution for the region.

In addition to Ukraine, the OSCE faces several challenges in Eastern and South-Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Russia’s role can be discerned directly or indirectly in some of these conflicts. While dialogue with the Putin regime may be unpalatable, it is becoming more apparent that it cannot be excluded from the equation, particularly as the war in Ukraine enters its third year. As a regional player, Russia also has an essential say in resolving conflicts and providing humanitarian assistance in other parts of the world.

The chair of the OSCE comes at an auspicious time for Malta since it also holds an elected seat on the UN Security Council.

Borg touched on this in his inaugural speech, arguing that this “provides a unique opportunity to identify constructive synergies between these multilateral institutions dedicated to promoting peace and security”.

As a small state, Malta will have the opportunity to make a difference. Like other small states, it champions a multilateral approach. In many ways, this is an antidote to the present unilateralism that has led to the proliferation of various conflicts, not least in Ukraine.

By continuing to make the case for more efficient instruments of multilateralism in both the OSCE and the UN, Malta and other like-minded states can genuinely ensure resilience and security are enhanced.

It must, however, be consistent in its posturing. For example, while Borg rightly said that he vouched to push “initiatives on media literacy and the safety of journalists,” the Maltese government has not always followed this – and that is putting it mildly.

Malta has the potential to offer a positive contribution and be a good interlocutor.

Yet, to be effective when doing so, it must also be credible. This is its greatest challenge at home and abroad.