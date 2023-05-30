BOV and APS have partnered up with the European Investment Fund (EIF), mandated by the Maltese Managing Authority for the European Regional Development Fund, to deliver 0% interest loans for investment into electric and hybrid vehicles, energy efficiency and renewable energy initiatives.

EERE is the financial instrument which makes this advantageous financing possible. It consists of a portfolio guarantee and an interest rate subsidy, which applies for up to 10 years and helps to push the loan interest rate for final recipients to 0%. The EERE financial instrument is available to private individuals, SMEs, Mid-Caps, large enterprises, constituted bodies and entities in the public and private sector which do not qualify as “undertaking” within the meaning of state aid rules.

The combination of EERE FI with other grant schemes is also possible, provided the EERE loans are not used to pre-finance the grant. EERE aims to help Maltese entities and individuals go green in a faster and more affordable manner. Potential loan applicants will be interested to know that EERE is complemented by an advisory support package, implemented by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and PwC. Access to this support can be requested through BOV and APS.

Go sustainable and save with 0% interest loans for electric and hybrid vehicles, energy efficiency, and renewable energy initiatives!

EERE is time bound and any disbursements would need to be carried out by December 2023. To access EERE financing support kindly get in touch with BOV or APS through the contact details provided below. Some of the investment types that can be financed under EERE in Malta include:

Purchase of electric or hybrid vehicles

Charging stations for electric vehicles

Building insulation lighting windows and doors

Domestic hot water cooling and heating ventilation systems

Building and energy management systems

Connection to energy supplies photovoltaic systems

High energy efficient motors variable speed drives on electric motors and fans

High efficiency compressors

Reuse of waste heat from equipment

Compressed air systems Improvements in process efficiency

Process control systems to reduce idling time

Demand response management Absorption cooling systems

Energy monitoring, filtering, power factor correction, voltage regulation

Water saving measures (e.g. water recycling and rainwater reuse)

For more information, please visit the EERE website here.