This is the 22nd day of the electoral campaign. As we have been doing in the past days, we will continue to bring you a rundown of events as they happen.

Read past blogs: Day one | day two | day three | day four | day five | day eight | day nine | day 10 | day 11 | day 12 | day 15 | day 16 | day 17 | day 18 | day 19

Spotted something worth noting? Get in touch at newsroom@timesofmalta.com

Live blog

Clyde’s two-hour quest for breakfast

11.15am Finance Minister Clyde Caruana turned up to the Chamber of Commerce's debate 90 minutes late this morning.

“It took me more than two hours to get here,” the minister said with a smile.

Long tailbacks were reported this morning as part of the Regional Road in Santa Venera was closed off due to a crash.

Addressing the chamber, Caruana meanwhile gave a sober assessment of the country’s education system.

“We need to put more energy into this, not money. Malta invests a lot in this sphere, more than other countries. The return is not comparable to the amount of money being put in.”

He said students need to emerge from the education system with skills, rather than just certificates.

He also defended Labour’s proposal for mandatory union membership for all workers, arguing that unions help prevent the exploitation of employees.

The finance minister said he does not think Labour’s proposal will result in a 100% worker unionisation rate. Rather, it will facilitate the process for workers who were hesitant to join a union due to potential repercussions from their employers.

But Chamber of Commerce president Marisa Xuereb hit back at the proposal, saying proper enforcement of current employment laws would help crackdown on such exploitation, rather than turning to mandatory union membership.

Second leaders' Q&A event

11am Abela and Grech are going to participate in a second question-and-answer event during this electoral campaign.

Organised by the Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises, it is expected to kick off soon.

You can watch live here:

How do electoral pledges impact LGBTIQ community?

10.45am The Malta Gay Rights Movement has flagged proposals made by politicians that will directly impact the LGBTIQ community.

The NGO makes one disclaimer though: it has left out parties whose mission fundamentally differs from that of MGRM's.

These are some of the proposals that went down well with MGRM. Read more here:

Recognition of diversity in policy and services, including prevention of violence and discrimination (ADPD)

LGBTIQ community centre that centralises services by government and civil society (PL)

Replacement of current one-year deferral ban for MSM with non-discriminatory parameters (PL, ADPD)

Free gender confirmation surgeries (PN, PL, VOLT)

Commissioned research to address challenges encountered by elderly LGBTIQ people (PN)

Increase investment in Gender Wellbeing Clinic, relocate to a more central place (ADPD, VOLT)

Allow non-binary people to change their name (ADPD)

Enable reunification of LGBTIQ migrants whose relationship is not recognised in country of origin (ADPD, VOLT)

Ian Borg will be missing in action

10am Ian Borg this morning informed his electorate he will be missing in action later on this week, as he heads to London to treat a "rare knee condition".

The PL MP, deemed as one of the most admired and resented ministers of our time, said he will in the meantime continue launching infrastructural projects in the coming days.

Among his well-wishers, Valletta Cultural Agency chair Jason Micallef described him as a "main pillar of government cabinets since 2013".

First debate of the day kicks off

9.35am The Malta Chamber debate - the second of its kind - has kicked off. You can watch live here:

More debates

9.30am There's at least three scheduled debates for today: one organised by the Malta Chamber of Commerce; a separate one by the Chamber of SMEs and a third one, themed More voices which will include the participation of ABBA, ADPD, Partit Popolari and Volt Malta.

Are you stuck in traffic? Get up to speed about the campaign

9.15am If, like several commuters you are stuck in traffic, you might want to listen to our journalist Mark Lawrence Zammit as he walks us through last week's events linked to the electoral campaign.

From a rowdy university debate, to promises of free contraceptives and tampons, listen to the short clip here.

What's on today?

9am Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the 22nd day of the electoral campaign.

This morning, at around 10am, independent candidate Arnold Cassola is meeting Mcast students at the Mosta campus. Later in the evening, at around 9pm, he is expected to participate in the Smash TV programme Jien nistaqsi.

Also this evening, at around 6pm PN leader Bernard Grech is scheduled to address party supporters in Pjazza San Nikola, Siġġiewi.

Soon after, at 6.30pm, PL leader Robert Abela should be participating in Triq id-9 t'April 1942, in Kirkop.