Wednesday is day 24 of the general election campaign. Our live blog provided updates of the campaign as they happened throughout the day.

Read past blogs: Day one | day two | day three | day four | day five | day eight | day nine | day 10 | day 11 | day 12 | day 15 | day 16 | day 17 | day 18 | day 19 | day 22 | day 23

Spotted something worth noting? Get in touch at newsroom@timesofmalta.com

Live blog

Labour and pensions

9.52am Michael Falzon and Glenn Bedingfield are leading a Labour press conference focused on pensions.

There's a bit of a good cop/bad cop vibe to it, with Bedingfield trashing the PN's proposals (which, he said, have been in constant flux) and Falzon boasting of the PL's year-on-year pensions increases.

The event is still ongoing - you can watch it in the video below.

A different breed

9.31am The confusion and inconsistencies that have characterised COVID-19 rules continue to frustrate and irritate in equal measure.

Party agents will be allowed into the Naxxar counting hall if they have a negative COVID-19 test. Graduates, meanwhile, are only allowed to attend their own graduation ceremony if they have taken a vaccine booster.

Health authorities say gatherings should be avoided wherever possible. Labour and the PN are organising public gatherings every single evening, with larger rallies also included for good measure.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola (districts 10 and 11) says it’s intolerable.

“This blatant discrimination against anyone not PN or PL is not only appalling. It is also further proof of the fact that rule of law has collapsed in our country and that the privileged PLPN elite can dictate to the medical authorities what health rules to adopt when it affects their parties,” he says.

District 5 candidates and Wied Żnuber

9.02am Moviment Graffitti is challenging district 5 candidates to say where they stand on plans to build a mini-airstrip in Wied Żnuber.

Times of Malta had revealed last month that there are plans to take up around seven football pitches worth of land in the rural area off Birżebbuġa to develop an airstrip for a model aircraft association. Residents want the plans scrapped and the area declared ODZ, to prevent any further development.

Graffitti has now challenged Labour, Nationalist and ADPD candidates in the district to say if they agree with the residents’ proposals.

Those district 5 candidates include heavy hitters like Robert Abela and Bernard Grech.

The main event

8.25am The main political event today will be a debate between the prime minister and the leader of the opposition, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. That's at 11am. The audience is unlikely to be as rowdy as the University students during the first debate on Thursday.

Bird protection and the party manifestos

8.16am BirdLife Malta will kick off today's events with a press conference at 10am on bird protection and the way it is being featured in the main political parties’ electoral manifestos and electoral campaigns.

An illegal proposal

8.10am A Labour Party proposal to make trade union membership mandatory for all workers would be unlawful, lawyer and former European Commissioner Tonio Borg argues in an opinion piece in Times of Malta.

Meanwhile, former PN leader Adrian Delia calls for a change of the country's approach to education in another piece.

Wayne Flask argues that If you have to vote, don’t vote for thieves. Vote against the greed and bigotry of those who want to curtail your quality of life and your civil liberties.

You may also wish to take a look at yesterday's sobering article by Kevin James Fenech contrasting the parties' big-spending promises with their commitments to reduce tax. It's political alchemy, he rightly argues.

Good morning

8.05am - Good morning, It's just 10 days to polling day. Do you get the feeling that this has been the tamest electoral campaign ever? As usual, we will be covering events as they happen.