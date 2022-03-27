Malta's 2022 general election reaches its crescendo on Sunday, when the vote-counting process begins and a winner is declared.

Robert Abela's Labour Party is on track to win its third successive general election, with only the margin of victory up for debate.

Follow updates from the Naxxar counting hall and beyond as they happen with our live blog.

Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live blog

A long slog

8.45am It's been a long night for electoral agents - ballot boxes began arriving at the counting hall at around 10.30pm and they've been at the job ever since.

With a good deal of work yet to be done, agents will grab any moment of shut-eye they can, as this photo captured by Matthew Mirabelli attests.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Labour agents in hall

8.40am We’ve spotted a veritable horde of Labour Party agents streaming into the counting hall.

They may be smelling blood – the word out on the PL grapevine is that we’re looking at another landslide win for the party, although they're expecting a slightly smaller majority than in 2017.

At this stage, that's all anecdotal, though.

Some moments of reflection

8.34am In these quiet minutes before events begin in earnest, it’s worth reflecting a bit on the campaign itself.

Our journalist Jacob Borg has compiled this list of seven key moments from the electoral campaign. And he’s also offered this take on how the war in Ukraine impacted Malta’s election.

We also have some electoral reflections from our columnists.

Manuel Delia strikes a pessimistic tone in his take, warning that “we haven’t touched rock bottom. Things can and likely will get worse”.

And Alexiei Dingli, a former PN mayor, writes with a measure of frustration about the short-term nature of local politics. “Can’t we act maturely, sit at a table and trace a road map for our country?” he asks.

Sorting the ballots

8.23am Electoral agents are currently placing ballot papers face-down. They’ve got 303,575 of them to get through, so it’s not a five-minute process.

Meanwhile, people are trickling into the counting hall. Everyone inside needs to present a COVID-19 vaccine certificate at entry - at least in theory - and the electoral commission is restricting the number of people inside at any given moment.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Where did turnout dip the most?

8.12am Turnout was down in each and every electoral district. But some districts bled more than others, judging by the electoral commission's provisional figures.

The biggest drops were in district 12 (which also registered the lowest turnout overall and is historically the most apathetic district in terms of turnout) , district 10 and district 9.

Both those latter districts traditionally lean Nationalist, though it may be premature to read too much into that.

That turnout figure

8.05am The Electoral Commission has yet to issue its final and official turnout figure, but it's safe to say that its 85.5% estimate will not vary by much.

As we wrote in our main story about the turnout, that makes it the lowest turnout in a general election since Malta became independent in 1964. It's even lower than the 90% turnout rate registered in the 1962 election.

Welcome

8am Good morning and welcome to our live blog. We'll be with you throughout the day, providing election-related updates throughout the day.

The main event - the sorting and eventual counting of votes - will not begin for another hour or so. But there's plenty of food for thought to keep you occupied until then.