The Point Shopping Mall is thrilled to unveil an innovative approach to voucher collection, providing patrons with the flexibility to collect vouchers not just from the mall but also from convenient locations across Malta and Gozo through 24/7 MaltaPost Easipik Parcel Lockers.

The Point has partnered with MaltaPost to extend voucher collection beyond the confines of the mall's office hours

Understanding the evolving needs of our customers, The Point has partnered with MaltaPost to extend voucher collection beyond the confines of the mall's office hours. This means that, in addition to the traditional collection method, patrons now have the option to utilize MaltaPost Easipik Parcel Lockers situated throughout the islands, offering a 24/7 collection service.

Here's how it works: customers can choose the option of having their vouchers sent directly to a MaltaPost Easipik Parcel Locker in their selected locality. Once the vouchers are securely placed in the locker, MaltaPost promptly notifies customers through SMS and email, providing a unique access code. This code allows for hassle-free retrieval at any time, making the process convenient and adaptable to various schedules.

This innovative service aligns with The Point's commitment to enhancing the overall shopping experience for our valued customers. Whether you reside in Malta or the serene landscapes of Gozo, accessing your vouchers has never been more convenient.

Accessing your vouchers has never been more convenient.

The Point Shopping Mall remains at the forefront of creating an inclusive and seamless shopping environment. This expansion in voucher collection options reflects our dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our clientele. We believe that convenience should be an integral part of every shopping experience, and this new service exemplifies that commitment.

*The service is currently working on a trial basis, and we look forward to receiving the public’s comments regarding its functionality, user experience, and any suggestions for improvement. Your feedback is invaluable in helping us refine and enhance the service to better cater to your needs and expectations.

For further details or inquiries, please refer to our website https://thepointmalta.com/product/gift-voucher/