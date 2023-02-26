Fabio Sperandei was recently appointed president of Novartis Cyprus and Malta, with effect from this month.

He will be responsible for the Innovative Medicines business unit.

Sperandei holds a degree in economics from La Sapienza University, Rome, and a master in marketing after a nine-month scholarship at the University of Malaga, Spain.

He began his career in the consulting business as senior auditor with KPMG, before moving to the industrial sector where he travelled around the world as controller and financial/IT manager.

His career in the pharmaceutical industry began in 2004 at Sandoz (Novartis group) where he held positions of increased responsibility in finance, IT and commercial sections before moving to general management roles.

Within Novartis Fabio lived and worked in seven countries and two continents, gaining a track record in business and portfolio transformation, digital innovation, product launches, business and cultural turnarounds.

More recently, he drove performance for patients also via artificial intelligence projects in South-East Asia and the UK, before moving to Cyprus in March 2021 as general manager of the Pharma division for both Cyprus and Malta.