The liturgical feast of St Lucy, patron saint of the blind and those with eye trouble, is celebrated on December 13. In Gozo, the feast is being celebrated at Santa Luċija church, Santa Luċija, on Sunday.

Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Mass at 9am, while Mgr Franġisk Sultana, the church’s former rector, will lead solemn vespers at 4.30pm, followed by the procession with the statue of the saint at 5.30pm.

The Leone Band will take part. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, December 12, eve of the liturgical feast, the church rector, Canon Noel Saliba, will celebrate mass at 6pm, followed by Sacramental Benediction.

On Wednesday, feast day, Kerċem parish priest Brian Meilak will celebrate mass at 6pm, followed by Eucharist Benediction and the kissing of the reliquary.

Thursday, December 14 is Thanksgiving Day. Canon Saliba will celebrate mass at 6pm, followed by Eucharist Benediction and the re-entry of the statue of St Lucy to its niche.