The feast of St Rita of Cascia is being celebrated at St Augustine’s church in Victoria, today, Monday, May 22. Masses will be said at 6am, 6.30, 7, 7.30, 8, 9, 10 and 11 and at noon and 1pm. At noon there will be the supplication to St Rita and the presentation of babies to the saint at 5pm.

Solemn concelebrated Mass by Bishop Anton Teuma, assisted by Gozo Augustinian prior Adeodato Schembri, will be said at 6.30pm. The procession with the statue of St Rita, led by Mgr Giovanni Bosco Cremona and accompanied by the Santa Margerita Band of Sannat, leaves the church at 7.15pm. During the day there will be the blessing of roses and religious symbols featuring St Rita. The music during the functions will be led by Mro Ivan Attard.

St Rita’s tomb at Cascia basilica.

According to archivist Fr Peter Paul Cachia, the statue of St Rita by Wistin Camilleri was inaugurated on September 24, 1916. It was paid for by Augustinian friars benefactor Laurence Cordina.

The statue was carried in procession from St George’s basilica to the Augustinian church where it was blessed by Mgr Giovanni M. Camilleri. The design of the marble altar and the niche where the statue was placed was the work of Can. Deacon Joseph Farrugia.

Rita’s body, which has remained incorrupt over the centuries, is venerated in the shrine at Cascia, which bears her name. Many people visit her tomb each year from all over the world.