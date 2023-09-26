Malta is taking part in the eighth edition of Wiki Loves Monuments, declared by the Guinness World Record as the biggest photography competition in the world.

The competition brings together people from all over the world to take pictures of built cultural heritage to be shared on Wikipedia.

The deadline for this year’s submissions is on September 30. Participation is free and open to all. The photos submitted must be of the individual participants and they must be willing to post them under an open license in Creative Commons.

A jury composed of experts in the fields of cultural heritage, photography and Wikipedia will select the winning photos. The top 10 winning submissions will be nominated for the international Wiki Loves Monuments contest, with the opportunity to win more prizes.

Prizes for the 2023 edition of Wiki Loves Monuments in Malta are partly funded through a grant from the Wikimedia Foundation.

The first price is €400 worth of photographic equipment and/or services from PhotoCity of South Street, Valletta. The second price is €300 worth of books published by Kite Group, Midsea Books and Merlin Publishers and the third is €200 worth of books from the same publishers.

Fourth to 10th places will get a goody bag each containing custom-made Wiki Loves Monuments mementos worth €50

The shortlisted images will be announced at the Malta Book Festival in October, while the local top 10 will be announced in November 2023. All submitted photos will also be exhibited permanently online will also be published by Times of Malta.