Three men and two women were hospitalised after two traffic accidents on Sunday

The police said the first accident, on Sunday afternoon, took place in Triq Bir ir-Ruwa, Rabat when a 60-year-old man from Zejtun lost control of his Mazda Demio car, which overturned.

Two women aged 56 and 64 and a man aged 64 were also in the car. They were assisted by members of the Civil Protection Department.

In the second accident, at 7.45pm, a 35-year-old Indian man resident in Swieqi lost control of his motorcycle, which then fell on top of him at Triq Buqana, near Mdina.

All the persons involved in the accidents were hospitalised.

The 64-year-old man and 56-year-old woman in the first accident and the motorcyclist were found to have suffered serious injuries.