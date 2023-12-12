Five people were injured, four of them grievously, in four accidents on Monday, the police said.

In the first accident, in Triq il-Ħtajriet, Mosta, at 4pm, a 74-year-old woman from Paola, who was a passenger in a Kia Picanto, suffered grievous injuries when the car she was in collided with a Mazda Demio.

The Mazda was being driven by a 29-year-old woman who lives in San Ġwann. The Kia was being driven by a 73-year-old woman who lives in Paola. A 63-year-old woman who lives in Marsascala was also a passenger in the Kia. She suffered slight injuries.

The two vehicles involved in the Mosta crash can be seen, in this photo sent in by a Times of Malta reader.

In the second accident, a 50-year-old woman who lives in Qormi was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after the Honda she was driving overturned and crashed into four parked cars.

The accident happened in Triq Patri G. Spiteri Fremond in Qormi at 5.45pm.

A few minutes later, a 62-year-old woman who lives in Għaxaq was grievously injured when she was hit by an Opel Astra in Dawret Ħal Għaxaq, Għaxaq, at 6pm.

The Astra was being driven by a 70-year-old man, also from Għaxaq.

At around 7.30pm in Triq il-Prajjiet, Mellieħa, a 47-year-old man who lives in Floriana was grievously injured when he lost control of the Smart he was driving and crashed into a rubble wall.

All the people involved were given first aid by a medical team on site and the two passengers were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating all accidents.