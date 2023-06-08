There’s no better way to end a day than sitting at a bar or pub with a bottle or glass of your favourite drink to start off your evening of relaxation. It is quite easy to find bars and pubs in Malta and Gozo because we are by no means lacking in this department. We aren’t considered to be a party island for nothing after all!

Having said that, there are some hotspots around the islands which offer a wide variety of bars and pubs. From sports bars and Irish pubs to wine bars and cocktail bars, they provide the perfect setting for a night out. Here are five places you should visit to experience the best bars and pubs Malta and Gozo have to offer.

Valletta

Valletta was mostly known for its gorgeous architecture, rich historical value and shopping possibilities. However, with the introduction of numerous catering establishments, it has now also become a beloved hangout spot, making Valletta one of the ideal places to explore bars and pubs in Malta.

One of the hotspots for bars and pubs in Valletta is Strait Street which, after years of inactivity, has regained the liveliness that characterises its past (but without the more bawdy bits of its history). From as early as 5 pm, people from all over start flooding this cosy alleyway and exploring the variety of bars and pubs it offers including wine bars, cocktail bars, whiskey bars, sports bars and even tapas bars.

However, Strait Street isn't the only place for bars and pubs in Valletta as there are establishments spread all over the city such as Merchant Street and Archbishop Street to mention a few. The best way to experience the bars and pubs the city has to offer is by taking an evening stroll and letting yourself wander along with the music that fills its stunning streets and alleys during this time of day.

Gzira

On the opposite side of Valletta, just before entering the hustle and bustle of Malta’s shopping capital, Sliema, you can find the village of Gzira. As you walk along the promenade of Triq ix-Xatt, you will come across a stretch of bars and pubs overlooking views of Manoel Island and the capital city Valletta.

In the morning, this area is busy with crazy shoppers and workers rushing to the office, but the energy quickly shifts to one of fun and relaxation as the evening kicks in. After an exhausting day at work, this street is the perfect place to find a bar or pub to chill with your colleagues and catch up with friends.

If you are someone who enjoys sitting down and having a conversation over some light drinks and good food, you are surely in the right place. However, if you are looking for a place to let loose and dance off the stress you will also find a couple of bars with a dancefloor or even bars with live music.

St Julian’s

Just a few minutes away from Gzira lies the hotspot of Malta’s nightlife, St Julian’s. Situated on the northern side of the island and littered with all sorts of bars and pubs, this spot is home to Malta’s club hub, Paceville. St Julian’s is famous among both locals and foreigners for long wild nights full of partying and meeting new faces from across the globe.

St Julian’s probably has the highest concentration of bars and pubs in Malta with establishments lining the entire promenade. This makes it the ideal spot for a good old-fashioned pub crawl with each bar or pub offering a unique environment and experience.

Whether you are looking for an Irish pub for a beer with the lads or a sports bar to catch the latest football match, you’re sure to find what you like here. If you’re more of a cocktail lover or a wine connoisseur, there are a number of cocktail bars and wine bars to choose from too! And if you wish to show off your questionable singing skills in front of your friends, there are plenty of karaoke bars waiting for you to take over the stage.

Mgarr Harbour

If you’re up for a quick ferry trip to Gozo for a memorable night out of bar hopping, then Mgarr Harbour is the place for you. Right at the water’s edge overlooking gorgeous views, the marina is a cluster of bars and pubs that offer a cosy communal setting where strangers easily become friends.

As the evening sets in and the narrow streets of this tiny fishing hamlet are lit up, you feel like you are being transported back in time. The streets are filled with music and exciting chatter and laughter oozing from the bars and pubs found here while people stagger around the fleet of docked luzzus.

You will find bars that recall a time in Mgarr’s past as a finishing village with some dating back to the 1700s as well as more modern bars and restaurants where to enjoy a nice meal before a night on the razzle. It’s surely a spot for bars and pubs in Gozo that you shouldn’t miss out on!

Victoria (Rabat, Gozo)

Of course, if we’re talking about bars and pubs in Gozo we cannot leave out the capital city Victoria. Jam-packed with activity, especially during the weekend, Victoria is known for its selection of catering and entertainment establishments. However, it does not feel so busy since everything is spread out around the city, leaving room for some quiet leisure in the city under the stars.

There’s honestly nothing like getting lost in the many dimly lit streets and alleyways that make up the whole of Victoria where you can appreciate the dimly lit architecture of the city while checking out all the bars and pubs in the area.

You will come across everything from small traditional bars, typically packed with locals, to homey pubs and delightful restaurants presenting delicious local dishes. You can even find lounge bars, cocktail bars and clubs which offer the ideal atmosphere for group events or anyone wanting to dance the night away.

