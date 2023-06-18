Flow 23 recently brought together some 250 delegates to discuss the future of digital transformation.

Organised for the second year by 4Sight Group Malta in collaboration with The Malta Chamber of SMEs, the event featured 25 speakers over nine sessions and examined the challenges and opportunities faced by different sectors and industries when it comes to adopting and integrating new technologies into their operations.

The event highlighted four key insights which apply to the digital transformation process across various businesses and organisations. These include having the right mindset and always being open to new ideas and constant change, as well as maintaining adaptability and flexibility when implementing a solution rather than opting for a ‘big bang’ approach.

The importance of devoting time and energy to implementing business-critical systems such as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software was also highlighted, as was the need to grasp how artificial intelligence and hyper-targeting can continue to drive positive results in performance marketing.

Via 4Sight, all those who attended Flow 23 also received a free customer relationship management software from Odoo, a leading provider of open-source business apps.

Maurizio Mamo, CEO at 4Sight Group, said: “Flow 23 once again highlighted how focused the Maltese business community is on understanding how technology continues to evolve and how it can be used to positively impact their organisations. Bringing people together to share experiences and insights about their own digital transformation journeys inspires us all to look again at how our own operations and processes can be made better. Based on the success of these past two years, we are confident that Flow 24 will be an even more engaging and enlightening event.”

More information on Flow 23 is available at https://www.flow.mt/.