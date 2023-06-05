The Futsal Malta Association (FMA) will be organising its Annual General Meeting on June 21, and ahead of the voting for the new administration, the roles of president, general secretary, and treasurer roles were uncontested.

This means that Mark Borg will start his fourth term as president and the second term for Dr Stefan Cutajar and Matthew Borg respectively.

An Extraordinary General Meeting will be called before the Annual General Meeting to amend the statute to allow two vice presidents instead of one. Newcomers Kurt Rizzo and Nathaniel Jones would occupy these roles.

