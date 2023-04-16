AX Hotels, part of the wider AX Group, has revealed their brand-new destination concept AX ODYCY Hotel, located at the former site of the Seashells Resort at Suncrest in the coastal town of Qawra.

Welcoming its first guests in the coming weeks, the ODYCY Hotel has been designed as a year-round destination for locals and international visitors alike.

The AX ODYCY Hotel is a significant development for the AX Group that is renowned for its innovation, creativity and foresight in the development, construction, hospitality and healthcare industries.

“ODYCY is about reigniting interest and inspiring the regeneration of a coastal community and seaside resort into a vibrant and thriving year-round destination,” hospitality and care director at AX Group, Claire Zammit Xuereb, said.

An artistic impression of ODYCY’s Mediterranean fusion restaurant, Minoa.

“The former Suncrest was a place where both locals and visitors made some of their fondest memories. The AX ODYCY Hotel will do the same, serving as a backdrop for locals and visitors to create new memories to last a lifetime at this one destination, with endless possibilities.”

Denise Xuereb, director of construction and development, continued: “This last final finishing stage is the most exciting yet, as we really see the culmination of work that the entire team has contributed over the past two years. We look forward to showcasing the quality and value of ODYCY as we welcome our first guests and groups from the world over. This is what will put Qawra firmly back on the map.

General manager Joseph Vella added:“The hotel is set to be a much sought after destination by all who visit Qawra – both locals and foreigners alike.

“By appealing to a wider demographic of holidaymakers, from young families and short breakers to festivalgoers and business travellers seeking more unique experiences, the AX ODYCY Hotel is set to become a year-round destination with plenty to offer in various aspects.”

New deluxe rooms at the AX ODYCY Hotel.

The former Suncrest has undergone extensive redevelopment and refurbishment, now with four new storeys that make it one of the largest hotels on the island, with a total of 600 hotel rooms. These range from economy to luxurious, unique accommodation options. The destination is also set to be a hub for a diverse range of culinary experiences with its 11 innovative restaurants and bar concepts, along with many other features and facilities.

The name ODYCY is representative of the journey that AX Hotels has taken since the inception of one of their first hotels at the same site in Qawra in 1987. At that time, AX Hotels introduced a fresh approach as to what four-star hotel resorts in Malta could be, and that culture of innovation has come full circle with the creation of this new destination.

The name is also a contemporary twist to Homer’s Odyssey which has long associations with the Maltese islands and honours a link to the local Maltese community.

An artistic impression of the ODYCY lobby bar Sidestreet.

The redevelopment and rebranding of this destination is a significant moment for the Xuereb family, founders of the AX Group, as they create a modern vision for tourism with their most ambitious project to date.

“Everything about this project will do things differently, with quality and genuine character infused in every step,” chairman of AX Group, Angelo Xuereb, said.

“We’re excited to share it with the public and add another landmark to our portfolio that our team can be proud of. After all, it is thanks to them and their loyalty that we have achieved all this, together with the many people who have been part of the Suncrest story over the decades. We hope this new venture is one that will be enjoyed by generations to come,” the chairman concluded.

As the opening of the ODYCY Hotel approaches, the public is encouraged to follow the various social platforms of the hotel. For more information and career opportunities, visit www.odycymalta.com.