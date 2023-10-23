As leading cloud-solutions specialist Scope celebrates a remarkable decade in the tech space, co-founders Brian Ferris and Neville Micallef reflect on a transformative journey driven by an unwavering commitment to client-centric solutions, relentless innovation, and a steadfast vision for sustainable growth.

In today’s digital age, businesses have unprecedented access to a vast toolbox of software aimed at enhancing and streamlining their operations. Yet, with this abundance of options lies a conundrum, sometimes known as the paradox of choice: the more options available, the harder it becomes to make a decision, which can lead to potential regret over the chosen path. This head-scratching dilemma certainly resonates deeply with modern businesses across all industries. When faced with a multitude of technological solutions, software platforms, apps, and cloud-based offerings, all vying to be the golden ticket to organisational efficiency and productivity, how does one identify the right fit?

What sets Scope apart in the cloud-solutions space is its ability to piece together the puzzle, seamlessly, integrating exceptional systems.

It's this question which sparked the entrepreneurial journey of Brian Ferris and Neville Micallef, the visionary duo who founded Scope Solutions just over a decade ago. With an ever-increasing flood of digital solutions saturating the market, they keenly recognised the need for an expert guide—a middleman—who could invest the time to thoroughly study, analyse, and put all the latest tools to the test. Their aim? To pinpoint the absolute best solutions out there and act as the perfect matchmaker between businesses and the technologies.

“At Scope, we take immense pride in our formidable team, comprising experts with a wealth of knowledge in cloud solutions and business engineering. Together, we have dedicated countless hours to studying thousands of apps, meticulously approaching and testing around a hundred of them. Through this rigorous process, we have identified and partnered with a select few—just a handful of versatile solutions that truly deliver the best results for our clients who operate in diverse industries,” Micallef explains.

What sets Scope apart in the cloud-solutions space is its ability to piece together the puzzle, seamlessly, integrating exceptional systems to create a cohesive and streamlined cloud solution operation that is tailored to each client’s needs. Understanding that ongoing support is crucial to their clients’ success, the team is dedicated to being a trusted partner every step of the way. And with their finger on the pulse of emerging technologies and industry trends, Scope continuously reviews and optimises their solutions to explore new functionalities and further enhance system performance to keep their clients at the forefront of innovation. This relentless pursuit for best-in-class software ensures that they consistently deliver the optimal tools and strategies that empower clients to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

“We always go beyond surface-level evaluations when it comes to recommending and implementing technologies. In addition to testing the software itself, we delve deep into the company's funding background, look into their growth trajectory, and assess their long-term viability. It's a meticulous and time-consuming process, but we believe the results speak for themselves,” adds Ferris.

Similarly, when clients approach Scope, the team dedicates the time to genuinely understand their business and day-to-day operations, challenges, and future goals. This enables the team to pinpoint the precise solutions that not only address their current needs but also possess the flexibility to scale alongside their business as it grows. This huge investment of time and effort in understanding both technologies and businesses has been the key to Scope’s decade-long success, which has only grown from strength to strength.

From a team of two, Scope now comprises a multinational team of 34 talented professionals located across six countries. A larger team has also called for a larger office space, and the company is gearing up towards launching a new state-of-the-art HQ in Malta, set to open by the end of 2023. Brian asserts the new offices are being designed to serve as a creative hub, where Scopers can come together, brainstorm ideas, and push the boundaries of what's possible in the cloud-solutions space.

Scope has also blazed a trail with its innovative pricing model. By embracing a subscription-based approach, they have shattered traditional norms and eliminated upfront fees. This forward-thinking model ensures their clients receive top-notch service and solutions from day one, as Scope's success is intricately tied to their clients' satisfaction. Meanwhile their cloud accounting SaaS software, DataDear, gained significant traction and was acquired by the renowned American business software company, Intuit, in 2021. Now seamlessly integrated into Intuit's QuickBooks platform, DataDear continues to empower finance teams and professionals worldwide, enabling them to work smarter and achieve greater efficiency.

Over the past year alone, Scope has taken its growth up a notch further. Through strategic global partnerships, they've solidified their position and expanded their offerings with notable alliances such as Syft, an analytical financial platform, and Zuper, a top-tier field service management software provider.

More significantly, Scope has made concrete steps towards establishing a presence in the Middle East, appointing industry veteran Ayman Kaouri as Regional Director for operations in this growing market. The decision stems from a recognition of a transformative shift in the region’s business landscape, with enterprises increasingly embracing the value of technology within their financial operations. This move presents Scope with a wealth of opportunities to apply its expertise and cutting-edge solutions to cater to the evolving needs of businesses in the Middle East, UAE, and wider GCC markets.

“It’s truly humbling to reflect on the remarkable journey we've enjoyed so far. From the very beginning, Neville and I recognised the immense potential of Scope, but the overwhelming response from our clients and partners has exceeded all our expectations. We firmly believe that no matter how advanced or ground-breaking our solutions may be, none of it would hold meaning without our clients. As we continue to grow and explore new horizons, we will strive to keep their needs and interests at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction and success will forever remain the driving force behind our business,” Ferris explains.

Scope Solutions

With an eye toward the future, the company is poised to unveil even more exciting new ventures in the coming year. One such project is generate.TAX, a collaboration with spreadsheet-developer Rows, which promises to offer a streamlined approach that empowers organisations to navigate the complexities of taxation with ease and precision.

“We've witnessed first-hand the rapid evolution of the tech space over the past decade, and it's clear that the future holds even more exciting possibilities. As we move forward, our mission is to stay at the forefront of technological advancements, to grow sustainably, and to continue to assemble the right team that embodies creativity and excellence. Together, we will navigate the ever-changing tech landscape and deliver the exceptional services our clients deserve. We firmly believe the best is yet to come, and Scope will be there every step of the way,” Micallef concludes.