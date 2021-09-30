Malta is a hot spot for tourism – literally – with thousands of annual visitors keen to soak up the sun and enjoy the warm Mediterranean temperatures. While the year-round good weather is an obvious draw, the island is home to many other sights and experiences which also appeal to world travellers.

Being an archipelago, Malta has numerous wonderful beaches where tourists can spend their days relaxing. The clear blue sea and the soft white sand make them some of the most inviting beaches in Europe.

Malta’s unique history has seen it called home by crusading knights, Romans, Phoenicians and more, and this remains evident today in the stunning architecture of its cities and forts. There are 7,000 years of history crammed onto this small island, waiting to be explored. But where to begin?

St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valetta

Built nearly 450 years ago for the Knights of St John, this opulent church is an amazing example of Baroque art and architecture. Its simple façade blends in perfectly with the surrounding buildings, but it also hides a wonderful secret inside.

Every inch of the interior is covered with gold, marble, and stunning artwork, including two masterpieces by the artist Caravaggio. The floor is covered with illustrated marble tombstones, extolling the virtues of some of the most famous and celebrated Knights of St John.

A visit to the co-cathedral will take you back in time hundreds of years and immerse you in Malta’s rich, cultural history. Take the audio-guided tour for the best and most immersive experience.

Spinola Bay, St Julian’s

Probably Malta’s most picturesque area, Spinola Bay manages to effortlessly combine the old and new worlds. Small, traditional Maltese buildings border the promenade of this fishing village, and today are home to shops, cafes and restaurants. Looking out across the water, which is always peppered with colourful fishing boats, you can see the open Mediterranean stretching endlessly on.

On the Southern side of the bay is the Spinola Palace, home to the Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly. It is surrounded by more modern structures, including a number of hotels and apartment buildings.

Portomaso Casino, St Julian’s

A short walk from the Northern end of Spinola Bay is the leisure area of Portomaso. The best place on the island for rich and exciting nightlife, the Portomaso Casino is one of the jewels in St Julian’s crown.

The casino is a modern structure, offering all the comfort and style you would expect from a luxury venue. Offering slots and table games, as well as bars and a restaurant specialising in local sea food, Portomaso Casino is your one-stop-shop for an evening full of entertainment.

Don’t worry if you’ve never been to a casino before, the staff are well-versed in their games and will happily show you the ropes. Of course, you can always practise beforehand by taking advantage of offers like those on this list of online casino sites.

Popeye Village Malta, Mellieħa

Something for all the family now, this amusement park on the Maltese coast has taken over the film set originally built for the 1980s movie Popeye. The cartoonish buildings are now host to a range of colourful characters who spend their days entertaining the visitors with showstopping spectacles.

Popeye Village also takes full advantage of its bay, with boat rides, underwater trampolines, sunbathing decks and beach lido, providing hours of fun for adults and children alike. There’s also a museum dedicated to Popeye’s life in comics and chance to see how animations and movies come to life.

Mellieħa Air Raid Shelter

A great way to get out of the heat and into another piece of Maltese history. The shelter is a volunteer-run operation with the local volunteers keen to tell you all the details of how the shelter was dug and used by local residents to keep safe during World War II.

You get free reign to explore the tunnels and rooms and experience what it would have been like to take shelter there. Some rooms are set up with mannequins and artifacts, while others are left bare for your imagination to take over. There aren’t many air raid shelters of this size left which are open to the public, so the chance to pop inside is a rare opportunity indeed.

Ghajn Tuffieħa Bay

With so many glorious beaches to choose from, it’s hard to pick the best, but the beach at Ghajn Tuffieħa Bay is a strong candidate. With amazing views from the top of the rugged cliffs that lead down to the beach, you’ll see a totally different side to the island and get a glimpse of what the land was like before people started to build on it.

The beach itself has loungers, toilets, restaurants, and all the amenities you need for a comfortable stay. Because it’s a bit further away from civilisation, it’s often less crowded than other beaches, but the water is as warm, and the sun shines as brightly here as anywhere else. Pack plenty of sun cream and stay as long as you like.

In summary

Whether you want to bask in the history, have fun in the sun, or sample the local nightlife, there is something for everyone in Malta. These suggestions are just some of the wonderful places the island has on offer, so if you’ve been thinking about booking a holiday, why not come over and see what else Malta can show you?

