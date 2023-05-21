A girl, 9, was injured on Saturday evening when she was hit by a Ford Transit Connect van, the police said.

The accident happened at 6.45pm at Triq Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija.

The van was being driven by a 43-year-old man from Qormi.

Later in the evening, a 37-year-old man was injured when he fell off an electric scooter in Triq il-Kukkanja, Santa Venera. The accident happened at 9.30pm.

Both the girl and the man were seriously injured, the police said.