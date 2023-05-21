A girl, 9, was injured on Saturday evening when she was hit by a Ford Transit Connect van, the police said.
The accident happened at 6.45pm at Triq Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija.
The van was being driven by a 43-year-old man from Qormi.
Later in the evening, a 37-year-old man was injured when he fell off an electric scooter in Triq il-Kukkanja, Santa Venera. The accident happened at 9.30pm.
Both the girl and the man were seriously injured, the police said.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us