Moviment Graffitti on Tuesday expressed anger at the current works taking place on the site of the ex-Mistra Village in Xemxija.

In a statement it referred to the machinery and workers that started bulldozing the area on March 27 as part of a controversial project to build a 12-storey, 744-apartment complex on Mistra ridge.

Excavation works for the mega-project on the site of the former Mistra Village complex began a few days ago, despite the project still being subject to a pending court appeal. A verdict is set to be given on May 10.

Graffitti said that given that the site in question has been left abandoned and dilapidated for several years, the fact that works have started now, weeks before the final verdict on the appeal, is nothing but an arrogant move from the side of the developers to put pressure on the court, while disregarding the right of appellants to appeal a case, it argued.

It condemed “this arrogant attitude” and pointed out that citizens have the right to appeal so obvious decision should be to halt works until the verdict of the appeal is announced.

“Allowing these works to start early simply makes a farce of our legal system and tips the scales in the developers favour against the rights of average citizens, when it is they who will suffer the most, putting up with years of construction, and a monstrous development that has raised countless concerns, questions, and objections,” it insisted.