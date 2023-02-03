The Gozo Association Friends of the Crib - Għajnsielem section, together with the Gozo Ministry and the Cultural Heritage Directorate, organised the second edition of the Gozo Arts Weekend. The event promotes sacred art by local artists.

This year, the artist chosen was the late Ġużeppi Briffa. His paintings are found in several Gozitan churches. The churches featuring Briffa’s works for the event were at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, the Madonna tas-Sokkors church in Kerċem, St Augustine church in Victoria and St Anthony of Padua church in Ghajnsielem. A number of paintings by Briffa were also on display at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

Many art enthusiasts visited Ta’ Pinu museum to see Briffa’s 12 paintings featuring the life of the Holy Virgin Mary. These same paintings were then executed in 12 mosaics to decorate the interior of Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary.