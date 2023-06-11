In his article ‘The Ladies Imperial Club’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, April 23) Joseph Schirò made reference to Miss Dolores Debono, who was honorary secretary of the committee of the Ladies Imperial Club in 1935. Today’s article, which features Miss Debono’s father, Prof. George Debono, MD, will also add some context regarding the young lady’s family background.

Prof. George Debono (1869-1931) was a member of the well-established and devoutly religious Debono family of Gozo. His parents were Giovanni Battista Debono (1821-1888) and Maria Anna (1826-1902) née Grech. They had 10 children, five boys and five girls, of whom George was the youngest.

George’s eldest brother Giuseppe also became a medical doctor, however, little is known about his life and career except that he died in 1916, aged 72.

Two of George’s brothers entered the priesthood. Antonio (1858-1937), later Mgr Antonio Debono, was a missionary in Tunis for many years where he worked alongside Cardinal Charles Lavigerie, the founder of the White Fathers. He was subsequently appointed rector of the sanctuary of Ta’ Pinu and later parish priest of Kerċem from 1894 to 1901. He was also a canon of the Gozo Cathedral for 35 years.

Mgr Can. Antonio Debono, BL, by an unknown photographer. Aloysius (Wiġi) Debono, SJ, by an unknown photographer. Courtesy of the late Lawrence Debono

George’s closest brother was Aloysius Debono (1865-1888), known familiarly as Wiġi. He too was intent on becoming a missionary and initiated his novitiate with the Society of Jesus in 1880, aged 15. As a scholastic (Jesuit in training), he sailed for America in 1885 to join the newly formed St Ignatius Mission in Montana. Wiġi was of a delicate constitution and it was hoped that the dry climate of Montana would cure him of his tuberculosis; however, he succumbed to this illness just three years later at the age of 23.

Anthony (Ninu) Debono, SJ, by an unknown photographer.

Wiġi’s nephew, also named Antonio (1887-1956), known within the family as Ninu so as not to be confused with his uncle the monsignor, was also destined to become a Jesuit missionary. That Ninu was inspired to become a priest is not surprising; not only were the two uncles mentioned above priests but two of his mother’s brothers, Fr Joseph and Fr Maurice Cauchi, had also entered the priesthood.

Ninu took his solemn vows on February 2, 1924, and later that year, he left Malta for India, where he was put right away to work in Majlispur to begin a mission from scratch; he was hailed as the pioneer of the Santal Pargana Mission. In the early years, Ninu worked single-handedly at building the mission, experiencing much opposition from many quarters, and was even forcibly detained. In spite of all this, in 11 years he set the mission on its feet, built a church and a convent, and opened two schools, at the same time touring his vast parish on foot, on bicycle and on bullock cart. As one might expect from a person who overcame so many challenges, Ninu showed a sunny disposition and eternal optimism. Ninu’s work was eventually recognised by the civil authorities in India: he was asked to sit on the district board and the education committee of Purnea District, and was also appointed an honorary magistrate.

In 1936, for reasons of health, Debono was assigned to work in a parish in Calcutta. In 1947, he returned to Malta for a rest but was back in India in 1948 when he opened the mission of Calimpur. In 1956, his health broke down and he was taken to St Xavier’s College in Calcutta where he spent his last days.

Ninu’s sister Giuseppa Debono (1884-1956), inspired by her brother’s selfless example, devoted her life to destitute children in Gozo, establishing an orphanage known as the Our Lady of Lourdes Institute in Għajnsielem in 1947. This was located adjacent to the iconic gothic chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes, perched above Mġarr Harbour. In more recent years, this facility, now called Dar Gużeppa Debono, has been transformed into a facility providing assistance to single mothers and fathers, as well as promoting the value of life from conception.

George Debono was born in Victoria, Gozo, on April 23, 1869. Very little is known about George’s childhood except that he was educated at St Aloysius’ College in Victoria, followed by St Ignatius College, Malta, from whence he matriculated for the University of Malta.

He obtained his medical degree on August 2, 1892, at the age of 23. The following year, he took up government service as a resident medical officer at the Malta Civil Hospital in Floriana, now the headquarters of the Malta Police Force. George Debono was a skilled practitioner and a true humanitarian who was helped in his career by a genial character that earned him the appreciation of his patients, fellow professionals and his many medical students.

Dolores Debono, by an unknown photographer.

Debono married Ġuseppina Borg on April 20, 1894. They had four daughters, Mary (1895-1991), Jane, known as Janey, (1897-1979), Dolores, known as Doda, (1900-1968) and Sabina (1907-1991). George never got over the fact that he had four daughters and no sons. When asked how many children he had he would say “tliet ibniet u tifla” (three daughters and a girl).

On May 11, 1909, just 17 years after graduating, George was appointed Professor of Midwifery at the University of Malta and Accoucheur (gynaecologist) and Teacher of Practical Midwifery at the Central Hospital. His salary was £150 per annum, rising by triennial increments of £15 to a maximum of £240 a year. The appointment, subject to the confirmation by the Secretary of State, included the following conditions: firstly that he undertake to lecture in English whenever called upon to do so, and secondly, to go abroad at his own expense for a period of one year with a view to “studying the latest methods in gynecological operations”.

As a newly appointed professor, Debono delivered his inaugural speech on October 1, 1909, at the ceremony of the distribution of University prizes, which took place in the presence of Governor Sir Henry Rundle. The subject of his speech was: ‘L’educazione in familia per lo sviluppo del carattere’. (Education within the family as a means of personal development).

George Debono undertook his studies abroad in 1910-11, travelling to Vienna, London and Paris, where he worked alongside the leading practitioners of his time. In Vienna, he studied under Prof. Julius Mannaberg, head of the department of internal medicine at the Polyclinic in Vienna. George seems to have spent longest in London, acquiring valuable experience at the West London Hospital, Chelsea Hospital for Women and Queen Charlotte’s Hospital.

Debono rounded off his studies abroad with two courses at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Paris. The first, completed in May 1911, dealt with obstetrical procedures; the second, undertaken the following month, covered gynaecological surgery.

Mary Debono, by an unknown photographer.

George took his oldest daughter Mary (the author’s grandmother) with him on part of his sojourn abroad; the 16-year-old must have just completed her education at the Sacred Heart Convent and was free to join her adored father. In later years, Mary enjoyed regaling her grandchildren with fondly remembered stories of pre-World War 1 café society in Vienna where she enjoyed listening to string quartets playing familiar Strauss tunes. Mary enjoyed all forms of art, but music held a special place in her heart; she played her beloved baby grand piano well into her 90s.

In the early years of the 19th century, the Debono family rented a house in South Street, Valletta, close to the Osborne Hotel; a fashionable address at the time. Its elevation as one of the highest points in Valletta, with the consequent fresh breezes and good views, meant that it was a popular address for Maltese as well as British high society. Malta was the principal naval base of the Royal Navy’s Mediterranean Fleet, and Admiralty House, just a few doors away, was the focal point for the social life of the upper echelons of the Navy.

At the other end of South Street, the magnificent Auberge de Castille served as the British Army’s headquarters in Malta, also providing an impressive venue for military entertainments. South Street was particularly suitable for Debono as it reduced his daily commute to the Civil Hospital in Floriana.

Debono’s support for Strickland almost cost him dear in the Sette Giugno riots of 1919

Debono took a keen interest in politics and was a strong supporter of Lord Strickland’s Constitutional Party. He stood as a candidate for that party in the 1921 general election; however, he was not elected to office. When in 1924, the young Rev. Michael Gonzi gave up his seat in the Legislative Assembly on his appointment to Bishop of Gozo, Debono threw his hat in the ring in the casual election that followed. Once more, Debono was not successful.

Debono’s support for Strickland almost cost him dear in the Sette Giugno riots of 1919. Debono’s association with the Constitutional Party, and thus with the British presence in Malta, meant that, despite his widespread popularity, he was seen as a potential target for the angry mob. The story goes that after the rioters ransacked Palazzo Francia on Kingsway (today Republic Street), some were heard to shout “Debono’s house next”. Worried about having their house looted, the Debonos set about taking their valuables up to the roof and handing them hurriedly to the neighbours for safekeeping. Fortunately the rioters did not attack the Debono home.

Debono was deeply committed to both his professional work and to allied causes. He served for many years on the committee of the Pro Infantia Association, which was established to promote health and hygiene practices aimed at reducing infant mortality rates, which were as high as 50 per cent at the time.

Debono was a cheerful man with a keen sense of humour. He enjoyed the company of others, and in the 1919-20 season served as vice-president of the Casino Maltese. He was also a compassionate man with a much-appreciated bedside manner that made him a popular physician. Two anecdotes illustrate these qualities.

On one occasion, when he was summoned to attend a patient in Gozo, he took a carriage to the north of the island to cross the Gozo Channel. As the horse pulling his carriage struggled up the hill to Mellieħa, Debono, taking pity on the creature, jumped off the carriage to lighten its burden. When the carriage reached the summit, the driver was surprised to see the good doctor panting up the hill some distance away.

Debono died on June 17, 1931, aged 62, from cancer of the liver. This was a debilitating illness that he bore with selfless fortitude. Even though gravely ill, he was in great demand and insisted on attending to patients in their own homes; unable to climb stairs, he was frequently carried on a chair to see his patients in their bedrooms. The portrait of Debono shown here was painted by Edward Caruana Dingli in 1931.

Among the family papers is a handwritten note that must have been copied by one of his daughters from one of the obituaries published after his death. It stated: “His distinguished talent and genial character soon won him success with the most hopeless cases and much appreciation from the medical professionals of the island. ...Many a distinguished specialist enjoyed with him the exchange of views and observations showing his vast experience as a specialist …his ungrudging generosity soon transformed his operating theatre at the Central Civil Hospital …and his students into a set of zealous and capable students eager to adopt all within their power for the life-saving of Mother and Child …his cheerfulness never failed to render him a pleasant companion to his numerous friends.”

Prof. George Debono’s career has inspired subsequent generations of his family to follow him into the medical profession.

The author is grateful to the late Lawrence Debono and his wife Maria for their assistance in researching this article.

All images, except as otherwise noted, are from the author’s collection and may not be reproduced without the author’s permission.