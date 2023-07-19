What is Keno?

A numbers game your way! You get to choose how many numbers are in each line, how much to spend and how many draws you want to play. Keno is a popular game in the New Zealand Lotto.

How to win Keno

The main goal of Keno is to match as many of your numbers to the numbers that are drawn. At each draw, 20 numbers are picked randomly from a grid of 80 numbers. A ‘Multiplier’ number is also chosen.

How to win Keno depends on how you choose to play. Whether your Keno ticket is a winning ticket depends on how many numbers you choose to put in each line, how many winning numbers you match, how much you spend per line and if you have added the Multiplier to your Keno ticket.

When are the draws?

In Lotto NZ, Keno results are drawn 4 times every day: at 10am, 1pm. 3pm and 6pm. Unlike the other lottery games that only have draws once or twice per week, the frequent Keno draws adds to the thrill of the game and is a big reason why people choose to play Keno. Of course, you do not have to choose to play in every single Keno draw. But, if you love the thrill of lottery draws, then Keno is definitely an exciting game to play!

Everything you need to know about checking Keno results

The moment we’re all waiting for: Is my Keno ticket a winning ticket? There are plenty of ways to check Keno results.

My Lotto: Website

There are multiple websites that post the winning numbers for every Keno draw. However, My Lotto is the official New Zealand lottery website. On My Lotto’s Results page, you can see the most recent draw, and draws from the previous year.

My Lotto: App

My Lotto is also available to be downloaded as an app on your mobile device. The app is free. If you purchased your Keno ticket by using the official My Lotto mobile app, you will receive notifications on your device when the draw is made. Also, when you purchase your ticket on the app, you have the option to watch every draw virtually when you login to your account. If you are a winner, the app will automatically prompt you to claim your prize.

My Lotto: App ticket scanner

Virtual draws are not available for those who purchase their ticket in a store. However, you can still check the Keno results on the app if you bought your ticket from an official lottery retailer. The app has a ticket scanner feature which allows you to scan your paper ticket’s bar code.

If for some reason the ticket scanner is not working, you can always enter the serial number on the paper ticket into the app. To do this, you click on the ‘Trouble Scanning’ link that is on the ticket scanner page. Then you will be prompted to enter your tickets serial number.

Even if you do not purchase your Keno ticket using the MyLotto App, you can still get the Keno results from the MyLotto app on your phone, wherever you are.

Other New Zealand lottery apps and websites

MyLotto is the official app for the New Zealand lottery, but there are still other websites that post Keno draws, including:

Lottoland Lottery App

Lotto Results NZ

Lottery Results

LotteryHUB

NZCity

Business List NZ

However, not all of the above websites are official, and therefore it is recommended that you double check and confirm that the posted results are accurate. Also, some of the apps require you to register and create an account, while others just let you review the results.

Other ways to get the latest Keno results

Social media

You can follow the official New Zealand Lottery social media pages to stay up to date on the latest draws. Results, promotions, prizes and other relevant information are frequently posted on their Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

However, these official NZ Lotto social media pages are for all New Zealand lottery games. Therefore, if you are just looking for Keno results, it is best to check Keno draws specifically via the websites or apps listed above.

You should definitely follow the social media pages to stay up to date on the latest lottery news, but for results, we recommend checking the Keno draw results specifically.

Text message

When you create an account on the official New Zealand lottery website, you can choose to receive text message notifications whenever a draw occurs. When you choose to receive text notifications, you will get a text that tells you the winning numbers and any other relevant information for that Keno draw.

Claiming your prize

As mentioned above, if you purchased your ticket on the MyLotto App and you have a winning Keno ticket, then the app will automatically prompt you to claim your prize.

If you purchased your Keno ticket in a store, you will have to claim your prize in store as well. Of course, the results can be checked online or on your app, but the prize cannot be claimed via the app. Remember that winning tickets do expire so make sure to claim your prize as soon as possible!

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.