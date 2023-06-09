Amid the rapid advancements of digital technology that define the modern age, one timeless practice has retained its allure and unmatched intimate touch: the art of personalized, handwritten notes. In a world where communication is often reduced to a flurry of emails, instant messages, and social media posts, the thoughtfulness behind a carefully penned message can leave a lasting impression on clients, making them feel valued and appreciated.

Still, navigating the intricacies of handwritten notes can be a delicate feat, and entrepreneur Kay Collier, who runs Kathryn Hastings & Co., knows that better than anyone. As she explains, crafting the perfect message requires more than just writing down words on a piece of paper.

“It demands a genuine understanding of the recipient as well as conveying emotions with elegance, ensuring the message resonates with its intended purpose," she says.

According to Hastings, who has dedicated her life and career to rekindling this age-old tradition, letter and note writing may seem challenging to many individuals, but it shouldn’t. There are certain guidelines that people can follow to ensure their letter has an elegant and personalized touch while maintaining a professional tone that will elevate client relationships.

"It goes without saying that the most important aspect of handwritten notes is knowing your client," Hastings emphasizes. "To design the perfect message, people should know their clients' likes and dislikes and, of course, their interests, which will allow them to connect with the clients on a deeper level."

Another crucial aspect of handwritten notes is their visual appeal and the tactile sensation they evoke. People's eyes and hands are the gateways to experience, and the act of reading a note engages both of these senses. The tactile sensation of holding the note, in particular, amplifies its significance.

"Physically holding and then unfolding the letter fosters a unique sense of connection between the sender and the recipient. This can help solidify your relationship with the client," Hastings explains.

In order to achieve this elegance of touch, Hastings recommends using high-quality stationery. Opting for pens with smooth ink flow and a comfortable grip allows the writer to craft their message effortlessly, while the choice of paper, with its texture and weight, adds another layer of sophistication. Not to forget the envelope that serves as the initial introduction to the recipient. It complements the note and evokes a sense of curiosity before the message is even read.

Beyond this physical realm, creating meaningful content and maintaining it consistently are pivotal to maintaining correspondence with clients. The letters should carry sincere and professional messages, a feat that can be achieved by avoiding generic phrases and focusing on specific details related to the relationship with the client.

Moreover, handwritten notes should be part of a long-term customer relationship strategy. "Heartfelt messages help maintain a strong and positive connection with your clients, so they shouldn’t be a one-time practice. You need to foster this sort of connection on a regular basis, and just how regularly can depend on individual clients and one’s preferences regarding customer satisfaction strategies," says Hastings, adding that sending notes on certain special occasions or even as a surprise can significantly impact their effectiveness.

Hastings also advises that people should also prioritize monitoring feedback, i.e., paying attention to how the clients react to the notes. This can assist people in adjusting their strategies and enhancing the overall customer experience.

In a world where virtual interactions dominate, it’s clear that handwritten notes are an invaluable tool in building strong customer relationships. By incorporating the notes into your client relationship-building toolkit, business owners can demonstrate a level of care and attention that goes beyond mere words.

"Writing a letter by hand offers a break from all of the digital noise. It is a reminder that behind every business transaction, there are real people with real emotions," Hastings says. "By embracing the power of handwritten notes, people can cultivate meaningful connections, cultivate loyalty, and add that special touch of luxury that will set their business apart."