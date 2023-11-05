When it comes to top-performing property consultants, individuals with sporting backgrounds are very prevalent. This enduring connection between sports and real estate has proven itself over time.

Athletes bring a unique set of qualities that give them a distinct advantage when entering the profession. What’s often unknown to those from sporting backgrounds is that working for a real estate company can be as exhilarating as being on the field or track.

The similarities between real estate and sports are striking, and excelling in one often translates to success in the other.

Athletes are accustomed to constant competition and are driven by unwavering determination. This results in a focused, seamless transition into the dynamic world of real estate sales and rentals. Their innate ability to navigate and excel in intricate, challenging deals and tough negotiations is a valuable asset.

In this demanding profession, endurance is a prized quality, especially when diligent efforts don’t always yield the desired results. Athletes possess a unique resilience: setbacks are not seen as demotivating obstacles but as opportunities to improve and better prepare for the future.

For athletes, challenges are merely temporary setbacks that fuel their will to succeed. It’s this unwavering commitment and mindset that defines those who thrive in Malta’s competitive real estate sector.

Paula Dandria from Frank Salt Real Estate’s Sliema Letting branch is a prime example. An accomplished salesperson with extensive international sales experience, Dandria adeptly balances her role as a property consultant with motherhood. She also stays fit through activities like kickboxing and walking.

“I feel I can conquer any challenge that comes my way. If I ever have a stressful day, I beat the hell out of the punching bag and that release of pent-up energy and frustration is a wonderful feeling,” she says.

Athletes possess a natural inclination for competitiveness

Athletes possess a natural inclination for competitiveness due to their experience in fast-paced environments. This quality makes them well-suited for the highly competitive field of real estate. Their continuous drive for self-improvement and resilience are invaluable traits in a profession that demands persistence and adaptability.

Jake Taliana is a senior property letting consultant at Frank Salt Real Estate’s St Julian’s letting branch. Despite being one of the company’s top performers, Taliana also plays football as a goalkeeper for Qrendi.

“Being part of a team motivates me immensely and anticipating my opponent’s next move keeps me sharp and focused,” he explains.

Jadon Zammit: ‘You learn all the time and the more you push yourself, the better you become.’

Jadon Zammit from Mellieħa, a fitness enthusiast in his early 20s, recently joined the Mellieħa letting branch while studying architecture at university. He sees sports and staying active as a mentor, saying: “Sports primes you to be persistent and consistent and to work interdependently, which are traits that I use in my everyday life. You learn all the time and the more you push yourself, the better you become. This goes for business as well.”

Athletes also possess innate negotiation skills as they excel in reading people and understanding their needs. These abilities are at the heart of every property transaction and are invaluable assets for any agent.

A capacity to build strong relationships, stemming from years spent in team environments and interacting with fans, also allows athletes to connect effortlessly with individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Ian Laferla, a member of Frank Salt Real Estate’s team for almost two decades, progressed from being a salesperson to a branch manager at the Sliema offices. He combines his passion for sports, like kayaking, with his real estate career and finds that kayaking provides mental clarity for the week ahead. He values the ongoing training provided by the company, stating that it keeps him updated with industry trends and best practices, enhances his skills and provides a competitive edge.

When asked about the ideal traits of a successful property consultant, Laferla emphasises strong communication and interpersonal skills, negotiation proficiency, deep market under­standing, financial literacy, adaptability to changing market conditions, organisational skills and paying attention to the smallest of details.

Douglas Salt, director of Frank Salt Real Estate, said: “Professional athletes who join the company often become real estate superstars. Athletes excel in marketing themselves, their teams and the brand they represent, a crucial skill in the highly competitive real estate market.”

Mandy Zaffarese, HR manager for Frank Salt Real Estate, added: “Many athletes are natural extroverts and are programmed to be fearless. These are qualities that push boundaries andmotivate other members of the sales teams.”

For those with a competitive sporting background, real estate thus presents a great career choice. No prior experience is required, as comprehensive training is provided from the outset.

This article is provided by Frank Salt Real Estate. If you’re intrigued by the parallels between sports and the real estate industry and aspire to explore the potential of a real estate career, connect with Frank Salt Real Estate via www.franksalt. com.mt/befrank.