Roberta Metsola welcomes Foreign Minister Ian Borg.

Foreign Minister Ian Borg had an important meeting with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, on Malta's priorities in the European Union, the ministry said.

Borg said his meeting focused on the challenges that the EU is facing, the role of the European Parliament and also the work that should be done in a more coordinated way between the three main institutions - Council, Commission and Parliament - to push through the reforms and initiatives needed int he future.

He said this was a very productive meeting and he looked forward to more updates with President Metsola and other meetings in the near future with the presidents of other European institutions in order to continue to strengthen Malta's voice.