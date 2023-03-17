The Institute for Maltese Journalists "unreservedly" condemned "despicable acts" outside parliament on Thursday evening, urging the police to investigate a man who spat at ONE journalists.

In a statement, the institute expressed its full solidarity with ONE TV journalists and camerapeople whom it said "were targeted by this vile behaviour".

"Hurling any form of abuse at journalists is never acceptable and the institute urges the police to investigate the matter and bring the person to justice.

"It is truly unfortunate that the level of respect towards journalists is continuing its downward trend as the authorities and politicians continue to denigrate the sector with certain comments targeting journalists," the IĠM said.

The institute reiterated its call on the authorities to acknowledge the role of the media and its vital importance for a healthy democracy, and to take action to ensure the safety of journalists at all times.